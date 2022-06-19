Erik Franklin Holmstrom Earns Degree from Widener University

PARSIPPANY — Widener University recently awarded degrees to undergraduate students who completed their studies. Ceremonies were held Thursday, May 12, and Saturday, May 14. The university provided two in-person, outdoor celebration options:

A drive-through ceremony on May 12 where graduates were able to exit their vehicles and be recognized as they crossed a stage in front of the historic Old Main administration building.

A traditional ceremony on May 14 at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia.

Graduates included Erik Franklin Holmstrom of Mount Tabor, a magna cum laude graduate who earned a bachelor of science in Accounting from the School of Business Administration.

