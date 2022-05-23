Authorities Seeking Public Assistance in Locating Missing and Endangered Adult Male from Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Acting Chief Richard Pantina are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 52-year-old male from Parsippany.

Christopher Kaliszuk, who resides at 8 Mountain Meadow Circle, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, as he left for a walk, possibly to a nearby gazebo.

Christopher Kaliszuk is a 52-year-old white male with blue eyes. He has messy, sandy blonde hair and facial stubble. He weighs approximately 175 lbs. and is 6 feet in height. He was last seen wearing a light blue and white striped shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

He may be wearing headphones or carrying an old-style Walkman radio player.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to contact the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300 ext. 0, or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at (973)285-2900.

Anyone with information who may be seeking to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.