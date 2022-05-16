PARSIPPANY — Vincent “Vinny” Natoli passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was 25.

On October 7, 1996, Vinny was born in Livingston to Ronald Natoli and Michele Turner.

He was an avid New York Giants and New York Yankees fan.

Vinny is predeceased by his grandfather, William “Poppy” Turner.

Survivors include: his parents Ronald A. Natoli and Michele T. (nee-Turner) Natoli, his sister, Rachel M. Natoli, his stepmother, Diane Jacobs, his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Marie Natoli, his maternal grandmother, Judy D’Amelio-Turner, his aunt and uncle, Billy and Lauren Turner, and Melissa and David Fraga, his cousins, Justin, William, Cameron, Katie Rose, Brielle and Nicholas, his beloved dog, Daisy, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation in his memory to Eleventh Hour Rescue at www.ehrdogs.org or gofundme.com

