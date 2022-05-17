Richard “Lee” Keimel Passed Away

PARSIPPANY —Richard “Lee” Keimel, 82, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in East Norriton, PA.

He was born on July 2, 1939, in Verona to Richard Irwin Keimel and Ada Lee.

Lee worked for the Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills as a machinist and sewer plant clerk for over 30 years before retiring in January 2020. He was a life member of the Parsippany Rescue and Recovery and past president and chief. He was extremely involved within the community, volunteering for over 30 years as a member of the Parsippany Hazmat, OEM, NJ Blue Collar Officer Association Local #1, Parsippany Public Employees Union Officer, Officer for the First Aid Council-6th District, and Gold Cross Member. Lee was a vocal advocate at the town council meetings.

Lee is predeceased by his wife, Grace May (nee-Derby) Keimel, and his brother, David Keimel.

He is survived by his children, Richard S. Keimel, Dawn M. Keimel, Donald Keimel, Sr. and his wife, Carmela, Melissa Younger and her husband, Jay, his seven beloved grandchildren, Joshua and Jared Gropper, Trevor and Jacob Younger, Donald Jr., David and Carmelina Keimel, his brother, John Keimel and his wife, Alice, his sister-in-law, Doris Keimel and his sister, Sally as well as many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road.

Internment is at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lee’s memory to Parsippany Rescue and Recovery P.O. Box 45, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034.