Local Newshound Celebrates Milestone Birthday

PARSIPPANY — Local Newshound and Publisher of Parsippany Focus, Frank Cahill, celebrated his birthday this past May 14 at a casual affair with many family members and friends in attendance at Elmas Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine in Parsippany. It was nice to see so many come out to recognize Frank’s contributions to the community throughout the past years.

In addition to keeping Parsippany, as well as its contiguous communities abreast of local breaking news with Parsippany/Morris/Tri-Town Focus, a popular and appreciated online and monthly magazine, Frank has served and remains very active as Chairman of Parsippany’s Economic Development Committee, as an Executive Board member of the Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor, District 9, of the Kiwanis Club New Jersey Division, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, as well as remaining an active volunteer for various local charitable causes.

Some local dignitaries who were on hand to help Frank celebrate the occasion were Parsippany Mayor James R. Barberio, Council President Michael J. dePierro, Council Vice-President Loretta Gragnani, Councilman Justin Musella, and Boonton Councilman Joseph E. Bock, Jr. Legislative District 26 Assemblyman Brian Bergen, Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Marie Ali was also on hand to offer his congratulations, as well as Robert J. Peluso, President of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, and former Parsippany Councilman Brian Stanton.

The celebratory event, a tribute to Frank, was the brainchild and effortful work of Parsippany resident Nicolas Limanov, a Public Safety Telecommunication with the Livingston Police Department, and an associate with Parsippany Focus. Nick is also heavily involved in numerous local volunteer activities and the Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club, just to name a few.

Grace Field, a fantastic singing talent, filled the evening with non-stop music, and the delicious Mediterranean dishes, which came throughout the evening, further enhanced a wonderful party atmosphere. (Click here to learn more about Grace)

Mayor Barberio addressed the crowd with some nice accolades regarding Frank’s involvement in the community, and Councilman Justin Musella presented him with a letter of recognition from N.J. Governor Phil Murphy.

It was a nice evening with a lot of laughs, good company, lively conversation, delicious food, and an excellent way to recognize a man who has done and will continue to do, a lot of excellent work for the community.

Frank Cahill Birthday Celebration 1 of 6