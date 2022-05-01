Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library is now Fine-Free

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System will no longer charge overdue fines for items owned by Parsippany Libraries returned past their due date. In addition, all previously existing fines for the Main Library and/or Branch Libraries of items returned overdue will be waived.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library is proud to join the hundreds of libraries nationwide that are ensuring free and open access to library materials by going fine-free.

Parsippany is the third Library in Morris County to enact this policy.

Fines have been proven to discourage and decrease library use, and disproportionately affect low-income and minority communities. Libraries that have eliminated fines have seen library usage and material return rates increase.

Books, DVDs, and audiobooks owned by Parsippany libraries will no longer accrue fines if returned late. All previous overdue fines on Parsippany Library materials will be forgiven, so any customer who has overdue items at home can return those materials to the library, and all accumulated late fees or book replacement costs will be waived.

They encourage all Parsippany residents to use the library, and we are excited to welcome back the members of our community who have been unable to access library resources in the past due to overdue fines. For more information click here.

*Please note that this only applies to items owned by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System. Items belonging to other libraries may still accrue fines.