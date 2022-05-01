Recent Homes Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — 99 Everett Road is a single-family home and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This property has a lot size of 7,841 square feet. It was listed by Andrea Martone, Realty Executives Platinum. It was sold on March 1 for $805,000.

Other Parsippany homes sold:

Street # Street Sales Price 12 Wolf Place $432,500.00 23 Wenonah Avenue $430,000.00 46 Chesapeake Avenue $367,000.00 2350 Route 10 $189,900.00 95 Raymound Boulevard $550,000.00 23 Embury Place $485,000.00 31 Dorothy Road $565,000.00 1060 S Beverwyck Road $585,000.00 89 Fernview Road $627,500.00 9 Spartan Avenue $592,000.00 19 Celtic Way $655,000.00 141 Parsippany Road $373,200.00 2467 Route10 43-1B $196,000.00 150 Bridgeton Drive $400,000.00 2350 Route 10 $190,000.00 5 Tallwood Court $725,000.00 190 Beachwood Road $477,000.00 60 Dartford Road $850,000.00 205 Crown Point Road $530,000.00 7 Kings Court $721,000.00 101 N. Beverwyck Road $155,000.00 189- 21 Littleton Road $205,100.00 54 Meadow Bluff Road $880,000.00 21 Farrand Drive $685,000.00 2467 Route10, BLDG 37-2A $185,000.00 73 Delanco Drive $440,000.00 93 Crown Point Road $600,000.00 99 Everett Road $805,000.00 2467 Route 10, BLDG 18-5B $240,000.00 28 Foote Lane $1,262,500.00 2467 Route 10 11-4B $205,000.00