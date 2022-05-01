Recent Homes Sales in Parsippany

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
582
99 Everett Road



PARSIPPANY — 99 Everett Road is a single-family home and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This property has a lot size of 7,841 square feet. It was listed by Andrea Martone, Realty Executives Platinum. It was sold on March 1 for $805,000.

Other Parsippany homes sold:

Street # Street Sales Price
12 Wolf Place $432,500.00
23 Wenonah Avenue $430,000.00
46 Chesapeake Avenue $367,000.00
2350 Route 10 $189,900.00
95 Raymound Boulevard $550,000.00
23 Embury Place $485,000.00
31 Dorothy Road $565,000.00
1060 S Beverwyck Road $585,000.00
89 Fernview Road $627,500.00
9 Spartan Avenue $592,000.00
19 Celtic Way $655,000.00
141 Parsippany Road $373,200.00
2467 Route10 43-1B $196,000.00
150 Bridgeton Drive $400,000.00
2350 Route 10 $190,000.00
5 Tallwood Court $725,000.00
190 Beachwood Road $477,000.00
60 Dartford Road $850,000.00
205 Crown Point Road $530,000.00
7 Kings Court $721,000.00
101 N. Beverwyck Road $155,000.00
189- 21 Littleton Road $205,100.00
54 Meadow Bluff Road $880,000.00
21 Farrand Drive $685,000.00
2467 Route10, BLDG 37-2A $185,000.00
73 Delanco Drive $440,000.00
93 Crown Point Road $600,000.00
99 Everett Road $805,000.00
2467 Route 10, BLDG 18-5B $240,000.00
28 Foote Lane $1,262,500.00
2467 Route 10  11-4B $205,000.00

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR