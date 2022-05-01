Recent Homes Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — 99 Everett Road is a single-family home and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This property has a lot size of 7,841 square feet. It was listed by Andrea Martone, Realty Executives Platinum. It was sold on March 1 for $805,000.
Other Parsippany homes sold:
|Street #
|Street
|Sales Price
|12
|Wolf Place
|$432,500.00
|23
|Wenonah Avenue
|$430,000.00
|46
|Chesapeake Avenue
|$367,000.00
|2350
|Route 10
|$189,900.00
|95
|Raymound Boulevard
|$550,000.00
|23
|Embury Place
|$485,000.00
|31
|Dorothy Road
|$565,000.00
|1060
|S Beverwyck Road
|$585,000.00
|89
|Fernview Road
|$627,500.00
|9
|Spartan Avenue
|$592,000.00
|19
|Celtic Way
|$655,000.00
|141
|Parsippany Road
|$373,200.00
|2467
|Route10 43-1B
|$196,000.00
|150
|Bridgeton Drive
|$400,000.00
|2350
|Route 10
|$190,000.00
|5
|Tallwood Court
|$725,000.00
|190
|Beachwood Road
|$477,000.00
|60
|Dartford Road
|$850,000.00
|205
|Crown Point Road
|$530,000.00
|7
|Kings Court
|$721,000.00
|101
|N. Beverwyck Road
|$155,000.00
|189- 21
|Littleton Road
|$205,100.00
|54
|Meadow Bluff Road
|$880,000.00
|21
|Farrand Drive
|$685,000.00
|2467
|Route10, BLDG 37-2A
|$185,000.00
|73
|Delanco Drive
|$440,000.00
|93
|Crown Point Road
|$600,000.00
|99
|Everett Road
|$805,000.00
|2467
|Route 10, BLDG 18-5B
|$240,000.00
|28
|Foote Lane
|$1,262,500.00
|2467
|Route 10 11-4B
|$205,000.00