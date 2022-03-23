Parsippany Native, Businessman, Beloved Dad Dies Suddenly

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s native and beloved dad Christopher “Chris” Peter Stephen Findley died suddenly on Sunday, February 27. He was 38.

Born at Hackettstown Memorial Hospital, Findley grew up in Morristown and attended Parsippany Hills and Morristown High Schools.

Findley then went on to study business administration at the County College of Morris in Randolph before moving to Aberdeen, South Dakota, in 2013, his memorial says.

Findley worked for a roofing company and later studied Humanities with a concentration in Global Interest at Northern State University in Aberdeen.

Findley’s life path then took him to Tampa, Florida, where he launched a business called All-in-1 Repair Pros, LLC, and received a Top Gun Award.

In addition to his daughter, Findley leaves behind his loving mother, Patricia; his father, Tommy; his brothers and sisters, Trischan Findley, Nikita-Symone Arianna Findley, BrittenieBowen, Michael Pastucci, Jose Avila, Amy Avila, Travell Robinson, and Felicia Robinson; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Findley’s funeral was held at Bethel A.M.E. Church on Spring Street in Morristown on Saturday, March 19.

