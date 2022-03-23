Parsippany Green Team Recycles Holiday String Lights

PARSIPPANY — Over 300 pounds of holiday string lights, that would have ended up in a landfill, have been recycled for scrap by the Parsippany Green Team.

In cooperation with Parsippany Town Hall, the holiday string light collection began last December and was set to last just a few months. The response from residents was very positive and the recycling endeavor will continue indefinitely.

Parsippany residents can drop off old (screw-in bulb lights) and new (LED type) lights that work or don’t work at designated collection bins at two locations: Parsippany Recycling Center, 1 Pump House Road, and Parsippany P.A.L., 33 Baldwin Road.

“Residents use holiday lights year-round, not only for popular holidays like Christmas, Easter, and Halloween but for birthdays, anniversaries, and interiors, but they seem to have a short life span,” states Matt Kavanaugh, Parsippany Green Team Leader. “Recycling holiday lights keeps them out of landfills and repurposes them for future use.

The Parsippany Green Team, comprised of volunteer residents, helped the town achieve bronze status for Sustainable Jersey. The string light collection will be submitted as an action for Sustainable Jersey initiatives for 2022. For more information click here.

