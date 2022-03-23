Parsippany Holds Ribbon Cutting Celebrating the Grand Opening of Malan Salon & MedSpa

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio joined owners Ashley Malan, Diego Costa, and Murtaza Khawaja recently to cut the ribbon cutting celebrating the Grand Opening of Malan Salon & MedSpa, located at 281 Littleton Road. They can be reached by calling (973) 585-4074 or visiting malansalon.com.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee Chairman Frank Cahill presented Ashley with a plaque welcoming Malan to Parsippany.

Also in attendance were Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro, Councilman Justin Musella, and Frank Neglia; Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov; Economic Development Vice-Chairman Dr. Bhagirath Maheta and Secretary Raj Dichpally.

Ashley Malan, a licensed cosmetologist, started at Hair Visions in the Parsippany Green Hill Plaza 26 years ago and worked there for six years. She then moved to Boonton and worked at ArmandRianna for 14 years. After years of garnering a loyal customer base and community, Ashley finally decided to open up her own salon, Malan Hair Salon, with her husband, Diego Costa, in Boonton.

Even though their business is in Boonton, most of their clientele is from Parsippany and surrounding areas. They support the Parsippany Hills High School Football team every year, giving haircuts and more. With over six years of success, Malan has been a staple and thriving small business.

With the support and vision to bring Malan to the next level, with their partners, Murtaza Khawaja, and Medical Director, Dr. Bulland Zaman, Ashley Malan & Diego Costa built Malan Salon & MedSpa, located at 281 Littleton Road in Parsippany.