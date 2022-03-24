Morris County Public Safety Youth Academy Now Enrolling

PARSIPPANY — Enrollment for the 9th Annual Morris County Public Safety Youth Academy has opened, with limited space available for the intensive week-long course for young Morris County women and men entering grades 9-12.

The deadline to apply is April 18, 2022. Click here for the application.

The academy will be held from July 25 to July 29 at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, Parsippany.

The program, run by the Morris County Department of Law & Public Safety/Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and Morris County Park Police, and funded by the Morris County Board of Commissioners, is a five-day program that is open to all Morris County students who are enrolled in Grades 9-12 in the fall of 2022.

The program is free of charge to the cadets and their families.

The Academy is a uniquely designed program that provides high school students exposure to and a better understanding of the various facets within the field of public safety. This program has been designed to target Morris County’s young adults at a time when they are making decisions regarding their future education and careers.

“They are in the process of making educational and life commitments that could potentially impact their careers, their character, and their communities,” said Morris County Commissioner Doug Cabana. “We want to give them a chance to see if public safety might be a way for them to go.”

“This is an investment in the youth of our county, and a chance to interest some of the brightest young people who live in Morris County to consider being future leaders in our vitally important public safety team,”’ said Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo, who is the county governing board’s co-liaison to the Department of Law and Public Safety.

