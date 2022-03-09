Straight No Chaser: Back in the High Life Tour

MORRIS COUNTY — International a cappella phenomenon Straight No Chaser returns to the MPAC stage as part of 2022 Back in the High Life Tour, Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.00 to $79.00.

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses… think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fan base and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over one billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide.

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense… and with a sense of humor. They immediately bring audiences to their feet with nothing more than microphones in hand, grins ear-to-ear, witty banter on point, and an uncanny ability to belt out R&B, smooth jams, and stadium anthems carried by style, swagger, and spirit.

Click here to search for available tickets.

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event. Masks are not required by strongly recommended.

