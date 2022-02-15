New Chief Marketing Officer Joins Atlantic Health System

MORRIS COUNTY — Atlantic Health System appointed Eric Steinberger as Chief Marketing Officer.

Steinberger brings decades of leadership experience in the Finance, Media, and Retail industries, along with a deep skillset for understanding the consumer behavior behind the brand choice. As Chief Marketing Officer, he is focused on refining and implementing a comprehensive and modern strategic marketing plan. He will help Atlantic Health System connect with patients in new and easier ways, reduce barriers to access, and amplify the system’s brand position as a provider of the highest quality care combined with the best experience for patients, families, and caregivers.

“Health care is in the middle of an incredibly challenging and transformative time, but with that comes new opportunities to redefine the ways patients, as consumers of health care, learn about and engage with care providers,” said Steinberger. “I am excited to join an Atlantic Health System team that keeps the patient at the center of every decision, and I look forward to developing new and lasting ways to connect with the communities we serve.”

Steinberger joins Atlantic Health System after seven years with internationally known retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. Along with overseeing the brand’s entire print and digital marketing, media, creative, content, and public relations operations, he also led efforts to cater specific products, services, and experiences to consumers based upon their unique stage in life (college, wedding, and baby to name a few). Prior to Bed Bath & Beyond, Eric was a Senior Partner at Rosetta, a marketing strategy consulting firm and digital agency, where he held various roles, including managing client relationships, and leading the marketing strategy consulting practice for the organization. He has also held previous leadership positions at global brands AOL, Inc. and American Express, where he successfully managed the Platinum and Centurion card portfolios among other roles

“Eric is a dynamic leader who can break through the noise to focus on what matters,” said Nikki Sumpter, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Atlantic Health System. “I look forward to working with him to increase awareness and engagement among current and prospective patients, referring physicians, and other key stakeholders in our community.”

