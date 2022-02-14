Breakfast Held to Support Cabana, Mastrangelo and Florance-Lynch

MORRIS COUNTY — Members of the Morris County Committee and elected officials were attendees at a breakfast on Saturday, February 12 at Meadow Wood to support County Commissioner candidates Doug Cabana, Tom Mastrangelo, and Melissa Florance Lynch.

Master of Ceremonies was Mayor Bill Chegwidden. Chegwidden is Mayor Wharton.





Morris County Republican County Commissioner candidates Doug Cabana, Tom Mastrangelo, and Melissa Florance Lynch, running together as Team Morris 2022, have the endorsements of Republican Mayors across Morris County from the following municipalities:

Boonton Township Mayor Paul Allieri

Township of Montville Mayor Frank Cooney

Borough of Butler Mayor Ryan Martinez

Borough of Mt. Arlington Mayor Mike Stanzillis

Town of Denville Mayor Tom Andes Mayor

Township of Mount Olive Rob Greenbaum

Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor

Borough of Netcong Mayor Joe Nametko

Town of Hanover John Ferramosca

Township of Parsippany Mayor Jamie Barberio

Township of Jefferson Mayor Eric Wilsusen

Township of Pequannock Mayor Kyle Rrussell

Borough of Kinnelon Mayor Jim Freda

Borough of Riverdale Mayor Paul Carelli

Borough of Lincoln Park Mayor David Runfeldt

Borough of Rockaway Mayor Tom Mulligan

Township of Long Hill Mayor Guy Piserchia

Township of Roxbury Mayor Bob DeFillippo

Borough of Mendham Mayor Christine Serrano – Glassner

Borough of Wharton Mayor Bill Chegwidden

Township of Mine Hill Mayor Sam Morris

Commissioner Cabana stated that “My running mates and I are humbled by the overwhelming support from the coalition of Morris County Republican Mayors.”

Commissioner Mastrangelo added, “Morris County Republican Mayors are a big part of the governing formula which makes Morris County a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Commissioner candidate Mayor Melissa Florance -Lynch stated “I am so appreciative to earn this support from my fellow Morris County Mayors.”

Common Sense Fiscal Republicans with proven records of accomplishment, Cabana, Mastrangelo, and Florance- Lynch, have supported the delivery of responsible budgets including five ZERO % tax increases and the reduction of the county debt by tens of millions of dollars while continuing to deliver responsive and quality services to all the residents of Morris County.

Morris County has been rated as one of the best-run counties in the United States by two leading financial rating services. With the county government creating an environment that promotes growth and new jobs, Morris County continues to see growth in business opportunities and employment possibilities.