Musella’s Spectacular Valentine’s Day Celebration

By
Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Councilman Justin Musella, Morris County Commissioner Candidate Melissa Florance Lynch; Morris County Commissioner Doug Cabana, Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo and Boonton Town Council Member Joe Bock

PARSIPPANY — Newly elected Councilman Justin Musella held his first annual “Valentine’s Day Celebration” fundraiser on Thursday, February 10 at Bruno’s Italian Bistro.

The event was sold out with standing room only showing the support for Justin. Justin was the highest voter getter in the November 2021 general election.

Musella joins Mayor James Barberio, Council President Michael de Pierro, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, and Councilmen Paul Carifi, Jr., and Frank Neglia.

Morris County Commissioner Candidate Melissa Florance Lynch, Musella and Boonton Town Council Member Joe Bock
Justin Musella “all smiles” at his first annual Valentine’s Day Spectacular
Courtney Pirone and Justin Musella
Jonathan Cohen, Esq, Musella, Assemblyman Christian Barranco, Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen
Councilman Justin Musella and Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen
Morris County Commissioner Douglas Cabana and Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Attorney Michael Lavery
CD-11 Candidate Paul DeGroot, Esq., and Daniel Grant
Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi and Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling
Dr. Louis Valori, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Frank Neglia, and Jeff Golderer
Jonthan Cohen, Esq., Sarah Neibart, Nicolas Limanov, and Morris County Commissioner Director Stephen Shaw
Raj Dichpally, Bagu Pingle, Danny Desai, Casey Parikh, Dr. Bhagirath Maheta
Sridath Reddy, Madu Gadikota, Ram Patel
Carl Burwell and Chris Church

