Musella’s Spectacular Valentine’s Day Celebration

PARSIPPANY — Newly elected Councilman Justin Musella held his first annual “Valentine’s Day Celebration” fundraiser on Thursday, February 10 at Bruno’s Italian Bistro.
The event was sold out with standing room only showing the support for Justin. Justin was the highest voter getter in the November 2021 general election.
Musella joins Mayor James Barberio, Council President Michael de Pierro, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, and Councilmen Paul Carifi, Jr., and Frank Neglia.
