Barberio to Participate in NJ Coalition for Education & Positive Choices Seminar on Suicide Prevention

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio will be participating in The NJ Coalition for Education & Positive Choices Suicide Prevention Seminar on the following dates:

Dates: Thursday, March 24 (Adults & Parents) and Thursday, March 31 (Teens)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Abundant Life Whippany, 43 South Jefferson Road, Whippany

Light refreshments will be served.

Suicide is a serious health concern and is the second leading cause of death among adolescents aged 15 – 24. It is complicated and tragic but it is preventable. Knowing the warning signs and how to get help saves lives. How can members of communities work together to prevent suicide? In conjunction with the Mental Health Association, Abundant Life Whippany, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. The NJ Coalition for Education & Positive Choices (NJC4EPC) has worked to develop goals and strategies to increase awareness and prevent suicide. This high-powered group invites the public to attend these sessions to learn how to prevent suicide by learning the warning signs and risk factors. Learn how by asking non-judgmental questions you can get a child to share his or her thoughts with you. The teen session will include a brief presentation focusing on what signs to look for in a friend who might be suicidal and provide some tips on what they can do. This will be followed by a peer-led discussion on teen mental health delivered in a safe, supportive space. Hosted by:

Mayor James R. Barberio, Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Mike Corcoran, Public Service Director, Town of Morristown

Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, Deputy Mayor, Hanover Township

James Gannon, Morris County Sheriff

Mike Loock, Chief of Police, Hanover Township

Mental Health Association

Pastor Vernon Outlaw, Abundant Life Whippany

Mayor Joe Pannullo, East Hanover Township

Darnel Richardson, Chief of Police, Town of Morristown

Steven Shaw, Morris County Commissioner

Mayor Mark Taylor, Florham Park For more information contact: acegallagher@gmail.com

Related

Comments

Comments