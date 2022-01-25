Lou Valori Appointed to the Morris County Park Commission

MORRIS COUNTY — Parsippany resident Dr. Lou Valori was recently sworn into the Morris County Park Commission.

His appointment was approved by the Morris County Commissioners.

Valori said, “I want to thank the Morris County Commissioners for being reappointed to the Morris County Park Commission and I’m looking forward to working with my fellow Park Commissioners to protect, preserve and promote Morris County’s precious environmental elements and recreational resources and programs.”

The Park Commission oversees one of the finest park systems in New Jersey. Provides over 20,000 acres of specialized park areas and facilities for recreational, leisure time, and educational needs of three million annual visitors. Includes ice skating arena, outdoor education centers, arboretums, golf courses, a marina, swimming-boating areas, trails (including one for the blind), para course fitness trails, camping facilities, a living farm, an operating mill, riding stable, and concerts. Offers nature study and horticultural education classes in its education center.

