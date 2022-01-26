Two Armed Robberies at Route 46 Gas Stations Within Minutes

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Acting Police Chief Richard Pantina announce an active investigation into a pair of armed robberies that occurred in Parsippany-Troy Hills on Friday, January 21, and are seeking information from the public.

On Friday, January 21, a robbery was reported to have occurred at the Shell gas station on Route 46 East at 7:54 p.m.

A black or dark gray BMW X5 stopped at the station, and the male driver asked for $25 of fuel. When the attendant turned their back, the driver pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The BMW X5 fled eastbound on Route 46. Approximately 10 minutes later, a black or dark gray BMW X5 stopped at the Conoco gas station on Route 46 West.

The male driver asked for the vehicle to be filled up with gas, later walking up behind the attendant, displaying a knife and demanding money.

The suspect pushed the attendant to the ground, returned to the vehicle, and fled west on Route 46. The suspect is described as a black male, with possibly short facial hair, and wearing a black jacket, black pants, possibly black gloves, and a black facemask with a hat.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300, or Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

