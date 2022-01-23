MORRIS COUNTY — Colleen Pascale, Academy for Law & Public Safety teacher, was named the Morris County School of Technology Teacher of the Year.

Morris County School of Technology is located on East Main Street in Denville.

Known for her dedication to the community, love for education, and commitment to service, Ms. Pascale has been a leader paving the way for women for many years,” according to a release issued by the school.

Pascale is a retired Detective Sergeant from the Butler Police Department after 25 years of service, serving as the first female Police Officer in the jurisdiction of Butler and was the first female member of the Butler Fire Department.

“Service and leadership have always been a part of my life, both in my community and professionally,” she said.

As a teacher, she said she now shares her passion for law enforcement with students, while providing opportunities to understand contemporary practices and “real world” experiences.

Pascale is currently a Ph.D. student in Public Service Leadership/Criminal Justice at Capella University and is actively involved in the school community. She serves as the Varsity Girls Cross-Country Coach, Assistant Bowling Coach, Civic Engagement Club Advisor, Mock Trial Team Advisor, NJEA Vocational Education Committee Member, and MCVTEA President. Additionally, Pascale is an adjunct professor for County College of Morris in the Department of Engineering Technologies/Engineering Science teaching various criminal justice courses.

The Academy for Law & Public Safety provides students with an introduction into the field of law, criminal justice, forensic science, law enforcement, public affairs, and humanities.

The Morris County Vocational School District offers programs for Morris County high school students, including Career Academies, Share Time Programs, and Continuing Adult Education programs.

