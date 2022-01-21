Parsippany’s Valerie Burke Named to University of Iowa Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Valerie Burke was among the more than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.

Burke is a Second Year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and Creative Writing.

Dean’s list status was earned by only 1,402 first-year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,427 second-year students, only 1,836 third-year students, and only 2,304 fourth-year students.

As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery, and innovation. We bring art and science together to create a truly unique interdisciplinary education. With over 200 areas of study to choose from, students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors, and certificates to earn a degree that reflects their unique interests.

From inside our world-class medical center to the most prestigious creative writing program in the U.S., students have access to quality academic support and are equipped with the tools they need to stand out in a competitive workforce. Our 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio allows students to work directly with experts in their field while earning valuable, practical skills.

The campus seamlessly blends into the heart of downtown Iowa City, making it easy to access academic resources and belong to a larger, welcoming community. With over 500 student organizations, clubs, and communities on campus and countless in-town events scheduled throughout the year, Iowa makes it easy to build a network of friendships and connections that last a lifetime.

To learn more about the University of Iowa click here.

Related

Comments

Comments