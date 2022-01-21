Parsippany Police Introduce New Body Cameras

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department has begun utilizing the Motorola V300 Body Worn Camera, commonly referred to as a BWC.

When worn, it is attached to the upper chest area of the officer’s outermost garment. BWCs will assist in capturing an unbiased and accurate account of an incident, which will further strengthen the trust and transparency the department has with the public.

Body Worn Camera (BWC) footage provides objective evidence of what occurred and plays a crucial role in the public discourse around police accountability. BWCs also serve as a powerful deterrent to misconduct by both the police and members of the public interacting with police. As such, BWCs have gained wide support among the public and law enforcement, alike.

To read the 2022 Attorney General Law Enforcement Directives regarding Body-Worn Camera click here.

Related

Comments

Comments