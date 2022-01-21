Parsippany Resident Nominated for the NJIT Excellence in Teaching Award

PARSIPPANY — Dr. Trivikrama Reddy, an Adjunct Professor at New Jersey Institute of Technology, Mechanical Engineering Department, at NJIT received “NJIT Excellence in Teaching Award” for 2021.

He teaches Machine Design, Stress Analysis, Mechanical system Design, and various other Mechanical Engineering courses at NJIT.

He is a top and highly rated professor from NJIT on his ranking on Rate My Professor. Click here to view.

In addition to teaching Dr. Trivikrama Reddy is a Staff Engineer in Research and Development Department working for Becton Dickinson Company, Franklin Lakes.

He designs and develops various drug delivery medical devices. He holds about seven patents for his designs. Please find attached his Patent information.

