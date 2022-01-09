Andrea Martone: Giving It All When It Comes to Giving Back

PARSIPPANY — Andrea Martone, a top New Jersey Realtor® and the owner of Realty Executives Platinum Agents, has an unquenchable passion for real estate combined with compassion for her community… and both of those qualities are evident through her dedication to both her clients and community service.

Martone was raised in Parsippany, as was her partner, Paul Cristelli. She has called Rockaway home in the past and currently resides in Denville. Today, she proudly boasts that she has been a Morris County resident for over 45 years. To Martone, real estate is more than helping clients buy and sell homes – it is about cultivating thriving communities and forming relationships with thousands of neighbors that call these communities home.

Martone began her real estate career 21 years ago and immediately began sponsoring charity events to promote her new business and expand her contacts. Her participation in Morris County events quickly led to invites to food drives, fundraisers for animal shelters, and more. She discovered that charity events were a great way to authentically connect with various members of the community and saying ‘no’ was not an option. The deep ties Martone developed with the community helped her become a true neighborhood expert and advocate.

“I believe that when you put out positive, positive things come back. These communities have been so supportive of me, my family, and my business over the years; the communities trust us. I want to do anything and everything I can to reciprocate that,” says Martone.

While Martone’s career has evolved over the years from agent to top producer to brokerage owner, her commitment to growing the community has not waivered. She is a longtime active member of the Elks Club in Parsippany, participating in the Ladies Auxiliary. The auxiliary hosts fish fry dinners, garage sales, raffles, and social events to raise money for initiatives such as Camp Moore, a vacation away from home for children with special needs.

Recently, both Martone and Cristelli joined the Kiwanis Club of Denville. Their work with the club helps raise money for various children’s initiatives through awards dinners, pancake breakfasts, paper shreds, and more. They also participate in the Denville library’s trunk or treat, safe and fun activity for local children.

But Martone and Cristelli cannot stop with one or two clubs when there are more communities to serve. The team sponsors trick-or-treat trails in Boonton and Rockaway and volunteer in the Parsippany Food Truck Festival supporting Parsippany Kiwanis. They participate in the Denville Fall Festival benefitting the fire department, and Parsippany’s trunk or treat. They have become the local go-to Realtors® when it comes to service, filling nearly all their non-business hours with events to benefit the neighborhoods they love. “We have so much fun that time truly flies by at each of these outings. We love catching up with everyone, seeing their kids grow, and having a great time together,” says Martone.

The project nearest and dearest to Martone is the Pink Witches Night Out. This Denville-based fundraiser occurs annually in October and supports breast cancer awareness. Deemed “New Jersey’s best girls’ night out for a great cause,” this year’s event benefited a 29-year-old local woman with stage three breast cancer. Attendees don witch hats with pink ribbons to honor cancer survivors, current warriors, and family members.

“The importance of giving back to the communities where you live, work, and play cannot be understated,” says Patrick van den Bossche, president of Realty Executives International. “Our Executives are attracted to real estate because it provides a tremendous opportunity to serve others, especially beyond a transaction. The Martone Team recognizes and understands that charitable service strengthens the community from the inside out, making a lasting impact.”

Stay tuned for Martone’s upcoming community activities, including Platinum Agents’ fundraiser for a local food pantry, complete with pictures with Santa. To learn more, visit MartoneTeam.com or connect with her on Facebook.

A Note About Andrea Martone

Andrea Martone is a top-quality real estate professional who possesses a high level of integrity and knowledge of the community to serve all your real estate needs. Her market awareness, coupled with marketing savvy, effective negotiation skills, and personal guidance, are exactly what is needed to navigate the real estate market. Andrea provides top-quality customer service by putting her clients first. She keeps herself accessible, response to her client’s needs, is an effective communicator and is an excellent listener. She also provides real estate information and listings on her Twitter page and her Facebook page.

This “client first” philosophy has always been Andrea’s approach and requires her to continually improve her skills and ways of doing business. Additionally, she has found that the latest technologies enable her to provide efficient service to buyers and sellers.

Martone has earned the Circle of Excellence Award each year for the past 20 years and has achieved the Platinum Circle of Excellence Award, the pinnacle accolade for Realtors® in New Jersey, for the past four years. She has been in the top one percent of New Jersey Realtors® since 2005. For more information, visit martoneteam.com.

