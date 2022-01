Planning Board Holds Reorganization Meeting; Dinsmore Elected Chairman

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board held its reorganization meeting on Monday, January 10.

Tom Dinsmore was elected to serve as Chairman and John Von Achen was elected to serve as Vice Chairman.

Nora O. Jolie was reaffirmed as Planning Board Secretary.

Daniel R. Lagana, Partner Cleary Giacobbe Alfieri Jacobs administered the Oath of Office to new incoming members Gordon Meth and Ted Stanziale.

In addition, Tom Dinsmore and Jennifer Vealey took the Oath of Office.

Jennifer Vealey was re-appointed by Mayor Barberio to serve as a Class II member for a term ending December 31, 2022.

Tom Dinsmore was re-appointed by Mayor Barberio to serve as a Class IV member for a term ending December 31, 2025.

Gordon Meth was appointed by Mayor Barberio as a Class IV member for a term ending December 31, 2025.

Ted Stanziale was appointed by Mayor Barberio as an Alternate Number 1 of the Planning Board for a term ending December 31, 2023.

In addition, John Von Achen was appointed Chairman of the Minor Site Plan and Subdivision Committee. Gordon Meth, Jennifer Vealey, Dominic Mele, and Anil Dadheeh were appointed to serve on the Committee.