William Schievella Elected Vice-Chair of L.E.A.D. Board of Directors

Vice-Chair Schievella Will Support L.E.A.D.’s Mission to Educate Communities Across the U.S. on the Dangers of Drugs and Violence

MORRIS COUNTY — Rockaway Resident William Schievella has been elected Vice-Chair of Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (L.E.A.D.), an organization dedicated to educating communities about the dangers of drugs and violence.

“We are thrilled that Bill will be our Vice-Chair,” said Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D. “He has been a tremendous Board member and our Directors unanimously elected him Vice-Chair. He will provide excellent leadership for our Board and our organization overall.”

L.E.A.D. is taught in 40 states by over 2800 dedicated police officers, teachers, and prevention specialists, who provide leadership and resources to allow law enforcement agencies to partner with educators, community leaders, and families. As the only proven effective anti-drug, anti-violence curriculum for students K-12, the L.E.A.D. the curriculum is taught over the course of a 10-week program to educate our youth on how they can make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs.

Currently, Bill serves as the Director of the Police Studies Institute at Saint Elizabeth University, where he oversees the implementation of executive development programs for law enforcement as well as community-based law enforcement collaboration. He is a Criminal Justice and Public Service Professor as well as the current President of the New Jersey Italian American Police Society.

In 2017 and 2018, Bill was the Director of Communications and Community Policing for the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office. Along with being elected Vice-Chair of L.E.A.D.’s Board of Directors, Bill’s achievements include being named ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ by the New Jersey Columbus Day Parade and ‘Grand Marshal’ of the Morris County Columbus Day Parade.

About L.E.A.D.

L.E.A.D. provides the leadership, resources, and management to ensure law enforcement agencies have the means to partner with educators, community leaders, and families. L.E.A.D. succeeds by providing proven and effective programs to deter youth and adults from drug use, drug-related crimes, bullying, and violence. L.E.A.D. is committed to reinforcing the mutual respect, goodwill, and relations between law enforcement and their communities. For more information click here.