The Free Morris County Clerk’s Mobile App is Launched

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi is pleased to announce the launch of the Morris County Clerk’s Mobile App; a new and free online service. Continuing to bring innovation and enhancements to the Clerk’s Office has been a hallmark of her tenure and the Morris County Clerk’s Mobile App is the latest installment of Ann’s commitment to both Morris County and the greater area she serves.

“By utilizing modern technology to engage citizens, the free Morris County Clerk’s Mobile App is designed to give residents easy access to all the services offered by the Morris County Clerk’s Office,” said Clerk Grossi. With the 2022 New Year in full swing, the Morris County Clerk’s App is ready to provide the information and services delivered directly into your home right to your fingertips. Need to see current or past election results? Easy, simply hit the “Elections” button. Want to know what they require applying for a passport or need to schedule an appointment? Easy, just hit the “Passports” button. Need forms? Another easy fix just hit the “Forms” button. Other features include access to the free online Property Fraud Alert System, Registry, Social Media, Notary, Latest News, Records Vault, and other services, such as Veteran; Senior, Gold Star Parent ID’s, as well as our “On the Road Programs.”

Morris County Clerk’s Mobile App can be downloaded for Apple devices in the App Store. They can also download the app for Android devices in the Google Play Store. If you have questions about downloading the app, please contact Brian Tone at (973) 829-8201.