Kiwanis Club is Distributing Free “Winter Children Jackets”

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and Kiwanis Club of South Orange Maplewood have teamed up in the distribution of free Winter Children Jackets.

“This has been an annual project, mainly supply jackets to the homeless. This year we decided to supply jackets to area children,” said Gordon Meth.

The jackets are available in assorted sizes and styles. Both Kiwanis Clubs will schedule a day and location to pick up the jackets, and in some cases, our volunteers will be able to deliver them to your home.

To obtain a jacket, please visit kiwanishelps.org and choose the Children Jackets tab, and fill out the form to reserve your jacket. While supplies last.

NJ Kiwanis Lt. Governor Division 9 Frank Cahill said “Kiwanis has been there to help families during hard times, especially during COVID-19. At Kiwanis, we want to ensure that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. We believe that by helping one child, you help the world.”

“I believe in giving back to my community. That’s why I became a member of Kiwanis. When Kiwanis donated surgical masks to my department, I knew immediately I wanted to join a wonderful organization.” said Dover Police Officer Ilmi Bojkovic.

Kiwanis Clubs in Northern New Jersey have been supplying food to local families since December 2020. To date they have distributed 358,000 pounds, serving almost 9,000 families and over 17,000 children. The food distributed has a retail value of over $600,000. The next food distribution will be held on Saturday, January 22.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Our members, Kiwanians, are service-minded men and women who are united in their commitment and compassion for others.

Working together, members achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. When you help improve a community or give a child a chance to learn experience, dream, and succeed, great things happen!

For additional information contact Frank Cahill at (862) 346-5100. For more information click here.