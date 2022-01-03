Michael Soriano Elected to State Democratic Committee

MORRIS COUNTY — Michael Soriano of Parsippany has been elected by the Morris County Democratic Committee as a new representative on the New Jersey State Democratic Committee.

T.C. McCourt of Dover and James Plaisted of Boonton were also running for the position.

Outgoing State Committeeman Phil Sellinger takes on his new role as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.

The party also has a county chair for each of the state’s 21 counties. Current elected officials. The New Jersey Democratic Party holds a majority in the New Jersey Senate and the New Jersey General Assembly. The party also holds both U.S. Senate seats, 10 of the state’s 12 U.S. House seats, and the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s offices

