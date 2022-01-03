Seniors Apply for Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Scholarships

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills seniors are encouraged to apply for the $1,000 scholarships open to ALL graduating seniors. Multiple scholarships will be awarded. Apply through your school’s Guidance Department and follow their timeline and procedures. Scholarships have been awarded to hundreds of students over 65 years thanks to the club’s successful fundraisers held each year.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), which are the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service.

General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month September through April at 7:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Fire & Rescue Building at 100 Centerton Road, Parsippany.

If you would like to attend our next General Meeting call Marilyn at (973) 539-3703 or e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com.

Click here to visit their website. Follow the club on FACEBOOK or Twitter.

