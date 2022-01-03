Councilman Musella to Host Trash Cleanup Saturday

PARSIPPANY – Councilman Justin Musella will be holding a volunteer clean-up of street debris and recyclables in town this Saturday, January 8, to ensure that we truly are “Cleaning Up Parsippany.”

“It’s more important than ever that we find ways to help our community recover from the hardships we have faced over the past few years. I believe that keeping our streets clean and fostering a sense of local involvement will help return success to our residents and businesses” said Musella, adding, “If you’re free this weekend, consider joining me and other residents in town in ensuring the presentable conditions of our walkways and roads. With your help, we can bring back a sense of pride in Parsippany and allow our town to thrive once more.”

Participants will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8 at the Parsippany Park and Ride, Route 46 East at South Beverwyck Road, where garbage bags and gloves will be provided.

Residents can RSVP to Justin Musella, at justin@musellaforcouncil.com.

