Parsippany-Troy Hills Re-Organization Meeting; Agenda Meeting Set for Wednesday

PARSIPPANY — Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council has an Annual Reorganization Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 5 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thereafter an Agenda Meeting will commence at approximately 7:00 p.m.

All meetings will be held in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany. Formal action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.

Any individual who is a qualified disabled person under the American with Disabilities Act may request auxiliary aids such as a sign interpreter or a tape recorder to be used for a meeting. Auxiliary aids must be requested at least 72 hours prior to the meeting date. Please call (973) 263-4351 to make a request for an auxiliary aid.