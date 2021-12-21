Morris County Crime Stoppers Celebrated 35th Anniversary

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
229
Morris County Crimestopper Commissioner Khaled Madin, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, Morris County Crimestopper Chairman John Sette and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon



MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Crime Stoppers celebrated the 35th Anniversary at a dinner at the Birchwood Manor on Monday, December 13.

This Crime Stoppers Program began in 1986 in Morris County and not one person’s identity has ever been compromised. If you feel uncomfortable about reporting a crime, now you have methods where no one will ask your name or want to know who you are. Our new methods of reporting crime or threats include an anonymous phone application and a website submission form. These new methods meet the same privacy criteria that we have been using for over 35 years.

Morris County Crimestopper Commissioner Khaled Madin, Morris County Commissioner Director Stephen Shaw, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Prosecutor Monica Madin
Morris County Sheriff James Gannon receiving a plaque from Morris County Crime Stoppers Chairman John Sette

Honored for their achievements were the Morristown Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s department. Presenting the awards was Chairman of the Crime Stoppers, John Sette.  Sheriff Jim Gannon gave a complimentary rich speech regarding the Morristown Police Department.

and Hanover Township Deputy Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor-elect James Barberio with Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Clerk Khaled Madin. Madin is also a Commissioner for Morris County Crime Stoppers
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman-elect Justin Musella, Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen, and Parsippany Republican Club Chairman Dr. Louis Valori
Par-Troy Little League East President Chris Mazzarella with Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr.
Delores dePierro with Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro

 

 

