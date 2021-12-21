Morris County Crime Stoppers Celebrated 35th Anniversary

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Crime Stoppers celebrated the 35th Anniversary at a dinner at the Birchwood Manor on Monday, December 13.

This Crime Stoppers Program began in 1986 in Morris County and not one person’s identity has ever been compromised. If you feel uncomfortable about reporting a crime, now you have methods where no one will ask your name or want to know who you are. Our new methods of reporting crime or threats include an anonymous phone application and a website submission form. These new methods meet the same privacy criteria that we have been using for over 35 years.

Honored for their achievements were the Morristown Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s department. Presenting the awards was Chairman of the Crime Stoppers, John Sette. Sheriff Jim Gannon gave a complimentary rich speech regarding the Morristown Police Department.

