Murphy Encounters an ‘Unmask our Kids’ Crowd

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
453
LeRoy J. Jones Jr., NJDSC Chairman, Governor Phil Murphy; Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilwoman Candidate Judy Hernandez, Mayor Michael Soriano, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Candidate Cori Herbig and Morris County Democratic Chairman Chip Robinson

PARSIPPANY — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy visited Parsippany on Friday, October 29 to remind voters to get out and vote early.

As the governor hosted a small rally in a pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park, he was confronted by about a dozen loud protesters standing just outside.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano, is also seeking re-election, said Democrats should respect differences of opinion. But he faulted the chanting and yelling protestors for not respecting the rights of others to speak.

It was obvious at the event, there were more Murphy Oliver signs, than there were attendees.

Murphy ended with a chant of “Four More Years, Four More Years.”

Governor Phil Murphy, Moms Demand Action and Mayor Michael Soriano
Friendly protesters at the Rally

Click here to watch video

Comments

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR