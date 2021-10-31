Murphy Encounters an ‘Unmask our Kids’ Crowd

PARSIPPANY — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy visited Parsippany on Friday, October 29 to remind voters to get out and vote early.

As the governor hosted a small rally in a pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park, he was confronted by about a dozen loud protesters standing just outside.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano, is also seeking re-election, said Democrats should respect differences of opinion. But he faulted the chanting and yelling protestors for not respecting the rights of others to speak.

It was obvious at the event, there were more Murphy Oliver signs, than there were attendees.

Murphy ended with a chant of “Four More Years, Four More Years.”

