Early Voting Locations: Where to Find a Location Near You

MORRIS COUNTY — In March of 2021, legislation was passed in New Jersey enacting in-person Early Voting. Eligible voters will now have the opportunity to vote in person on a machine during the established period of time prior to an election.

All registered voters in Morris County are eligible to vote early.

Based on state guidelines, there are seven locations throughout Morris County for early voting. Eligible Morris County residents can vote at any of the seven locations.

Early voting for the 2021 General Election will take place on Saturday, October 23 through Sunday, October 31. Hours are Monday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Early Voting Locations are located at Central Park of Morris County: 2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains; Denville, 1 Saint Mary’s Place; Hanover, 15 North Jefferson Road, Whippany; Madison, 28 Walnut Street, Madison; Morristown, 200 South Street; Mount Arlington, 18 North Glen Avenue; Mount Olive, 204 Flanders-Drakestown Road.

