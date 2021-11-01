Parsippany Trunk or Treat 2021 ~ – Jersey Family Fun

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Trunk or Treat featured a costume parade for kids, trunk decorating contests, and plenty of candy for all the trick-or-treaters who attended.

Parsippany’s Trunk-Or-Treat Extravaganza took place at the Onyx Equities Campus, 7 Sylvan Way, and 8 Campus Drive, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

Cars lined the parking lot with festively decorated “car trunks” to provide a fun place for children to come to trick-or-treat safely. Festivities also included a costume parade for kids, trunk decorating contests, and plenty of candy for all trick-or-treaters.

“We’ve been looking forward to putting this event on for months, and we can’t wait to celebrate the holiday with all our trick-or-treaters,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “Thanks to our continued partnership with Onyx and the support of our Municipal Alliance, we can put together an event that’s safe, spread out, and most importantly, exciting and fun for the whole family.”