Parsippany Man Arrested for DWI in Hanover Township

PARSIPPANY — Hanover Township Sgt. Rob Carpenter arrested Mr. Arthur Willis, 59, Parsippany, for DWI, on Sunday, September 12.

Sgt. Carpenter responded to the Quick Check for a reported male slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle while sitting at the gas pumps.

Upon arrival, Sgt. Carpenter located the vehicle that was running and parked at the pumps. He approached the vehicle and spoke with the lone occupant, Mr. Willis, and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Subsequent field sobriety tests resulted in Mr. Willis being arrested and being issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and reckless driving. He was released to a family member pending his court date.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Related

Comments

Comments