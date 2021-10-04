Street Dedication in Honor of SPC 5 Robert Ernest Sipe

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the Township of Parsippany presented a street dedication at 48 Scott Place in Mount Tabor in honor of SPC 5 Robert Ernest Sipe, killed in action during the Vietnam War on September 23, 1967.

Sipe was a Specialist 5th Class and medical specialist in the United States Army; Robert was wounded on June 1, 1967, when he was hit by shrapnel from an explosive device and was awarded the purple heart.

Four months later, Robert was killed by a sniper bullet in Vietnam on September 23, 1967, while transporting supplies in the Vinh Binh province. He was killed instantly without suffering. Robert’s body was carried back to the road, and picked up by helicopter, and returned to the United States.

He was interred in Arlington National Cemetery on October 6, 1967.

Mayor Soriano presented a proclamation to his family:



Related

Comments

Comments