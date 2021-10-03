Spectacularly Spooky Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat

PARSIPPANY — Get ready for a ghoulishly good time this Halloween as the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills’ Recreation Department and the Parsippany Municipal Alliance hosts the Trunk-Or-Treat Extravaganza at the Onyx Equities Campus located at 7 Sylvan Way/8 Campus Drive. This free event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to sundown on Sunday, October 31–rain or shine–and will feature treats, prizes, spooky music, and festive fun for all ages. Cars will line the parking lot with festively decorated “car trunks” to provide a fun place for children to come to trick-or-treat safely. The event will feature a costume parade for kids, trunk decorating contests, and plenty of candy for all the trick-or-treaters who attend.

Registration for decorating your vehicle and handing out treats is now open and can be accessed through the Recreation Department Website by clicking here

Groups, businesses, and individuals that would like to participate by having either a trunk or table – typically decorated with a Halloween theme – are also encouraged to register and take part in the event. The deadline to register is October 25 at 5:00 p.m.

“We’ve been looking forward to putting this event on for months, and we can’t wait to celebrate the holiday with all our trick-or-treaters,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “Thanks to our continued partnership with Onyx and the support of our Municipal Alliance, we can put together an event that’s safe, spread out, and most importantly, exciting and fun for the whole family.”

“We had such a great time celebrating Fourth of July, and we’re excited to invite residents to our campus and help celebrate the spooky season,” said Kristen Pappas, SVP Property Management & Construction at Onyx Equities. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this event, and I can’t wait to see all the fun costumes, kids, and parents enjoying the day.”

Thanks to the size of the Onyx campus, there will be plenty of space for guests to park, walk around, and take part in the festivities safely.

“Safety for this event is of utmost importance for us,” said Sam Yodice, director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League, who is co-hosting the event with the Recreation Department. “COVID has made us re-think how we celebrate these events in person, but with the help of our police department and emergency services, along with the large space Onyx is providing the Township, we’re confident we can keep our guests safe so they can focus on having a great time with family and friends.”

For more information on the Trunk-Or-Treat Extravaganza, contact the Parsippany Recreation Department at (973) 263-7257, or email recreation@parsippany.net.

