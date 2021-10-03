PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Green Team would like to invite you to the upcoming Bat-apalooza and Parsippany Green Fair, a one-of-a-kind educational and interactive festival on Saturday, October 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library located at 449 Halsey Road.

This event will educate residents about the important role that bats play in our ecosystem and how they can help them; as well as providing information from local organizations about the work they’re doing to protect our environment. This family-friendly free event will be held rain or shine.

Bat-apalooza and the Parsippany Green Fair will feature outdoor displays from local organizations, as well as indoor educational presentations, live storytelling, arts and crafts, games, and prizes. This event will kick off National Bat Week from October 24 – 31, ending with Halloween. To find out more information click here For more information e-mail lisajplevin@gmail.com or AJAShotwell@gmail.com.

