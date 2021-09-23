BettyLou DeCroce Sworn In as President of Parsippany Rotary

PARSIPPANY — BettyLou DeCroce was sworn in as President of Parsippany Rotary on Tuesday, September 21.

In addition, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi was installed as Vice President.

Rotary District Officers installed all the new officers and presented a plaque to our outgoing president Venkat Bijala.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts live at both the local and international levels.

Parsippany Rotary Club meets the first and third Tuesday at 7:47 a.m., at Parsippany IHOP, 792 Route 46.

For more information on Parsippany Rotary Club, click here.

