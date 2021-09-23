Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Adds Two New Members

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany added two new members on Thursday, September 23 at its breakfast meeting held at First Watch.

Aisha Mahmood was sponsored by Justin Musella and Eddie Astone was sponsored by Karen DeChristopher.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Laura Wohland said “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome two new members to our club? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Aisha and Eddie to our club. We welcome Aisha and Eddie to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

The New Jersey District of Kiwanis International currently has 79 active Kiwanis Clubs, with a total of 1463 members. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has a total of 79 active members as of Thursday, September 22.

During the pandemic, Kiwanis Operation Feeding Morris County has distributed over 200,000 pounds of food, to 5,255 families, over 8,000 children with a retail value of over $525,000.

“Kiwanis Operation Feeding Morris County” was started in December by Kiwanis Club of Greater Roxbury President Cain Pope and has spread to many Morris County Kiwanis Club and other clubs in New Jersey as far away as Asbury Park, South Orange, Maplewood, Clifton, and Bridgewater.

For more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany click here.

Related

Comments

Comments