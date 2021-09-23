Parsippany Honors the Late William C. Taylor, Jr.

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano presented a proclamation to the family of the late William C. Taylor, Jr., on Tuesday, September 21 at a council meeting.

Taylor served as a councilman from 1981 to 1983. He was President and Liaison on the Township Planning Board; he was the President of the Par-Troy Little League West and took great pride in building all the baseball fields located there; he was a proud small business owner of the Texaco Station in Parsippany from 1975 to 1985, from which he donated the chain-link fence that surrounds Parsippany Hills High School.

William also served on the Republican Committee for his district for a number of years; he was the Director of Government Affairs at Trammell-Crow, where he designed the Mazdabrook Development on Smith Road; he also owned his own construction company from which he proudly built over 200 homes in Parsippany.

Talyor was a decorated Marksman/Sniper in the United States Marine Corps, where he also served as Military Police onboard the USS Springfield from 1962 to 1966; he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal.

