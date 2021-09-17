Road Closures in Parsippany on Saturday

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department has announced several roads will be closed Saturday, September 18 because of a run/walk event. Closures and detours will take place in the area of Campus Drive, Sylvan Way, Entin Way and Dryden Way.
Also, expect an increase in traffic in the area when the event ends at noon. Here’s when and where the closures will take place, according to Parsippany police:
- 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon: Campus Drive will be closed from Hilton Court to Dryden Way.
- 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon: Century Drive will be closed.
- 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon: Dryden Way will be closed at the intersection of Campus Drive to Sylvan Way. Traffic coming from Route 10 onto Dryden Way will be turned around just south of the intersection of Campus Drive.
- 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon: Sylvan Way will be closed from just west of Century Drive to the entrance to Wegmans.
- 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon: Entin Road will have no access to Sylvan Way. Traffic attempting to get onto Sylvan Way will be turned around just prior to the intersection.
- 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon: If you need to access the Hilton Hotel or Hampton Inn, use the entrance off of Route 10 West.