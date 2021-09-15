Driver Rescued From Vehicle Teetering Over Edge of Barrier Wall

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was requested to the Morris County Conservation Center for a vehicle that was hanging off of a half wall, on Tuesday, September 14 at 11:29 a.m.
Upon arrival, the driver was still in the vehicle and uninjured, but we did not want to remove the victim until the vehicle was stabilized for fear of the weight shifting.
A veteran front-end loader operator was on scene and with his help, we were able to stabilize the vehicle enough to have the patient step out safely.
The vehicle was eventually removed from the wall with minimal damage. Thanks to Morris County Office of Emergency Management/EMS and the County Fire Marshall for their assistance! Chief 1, Engine 12, Engine 15, and Rescue 14 responded. The Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit was dispatched and canceled en route once the patient was safely removed.
Pictures courtesy of Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department