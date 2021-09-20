Coffee with a Cop Returns September 28 at Valley Bank

PARSIPPANY — Join the Parsippany Police Department for another installment of “Coffee with A Cop,” on Tuesday, September 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, at Valley Bank, 800 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Center.

This semi-regular get-together offers local residents the opportunity to chat with our local police force over a multitude of important issues affecting residents and their neighborhoods while offering a glimpse into the day-to-day operations of running our police department.

Please note RSVPs are necessary for this event. Please RSVP to Ildiko Peluso at (973) 263-0601 or email here.