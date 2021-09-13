Governor Phil Murphy Visits Small Businesses in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Governor Phil Murphy visited three of the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI)-Owned Businesses on Beverwyck Road, on Sunday, September 12.

Governor Murphy walked with Mayor Soriano and council candidates Cori Herbig and Judy Hernandez from Asia Grocery & Halal Meat, to Kabab Paradise and then to Pakwaan Indian Take Out.

Every business owner expressed how business has changed over the last year and a half. Kabab Paradise now has a bustling outdoor eating area and commended Mayor Soriano for the town’s quick and efficient approval process for outdoor dining at the height of the pandemic. Pakwaan Indian Take Out has become a take-out-only restaurant after its catering and fine dining establishments struggled amidst the COVID-19 surges. “We were thrilled to welcome Governor Murphy to Parsippany to visit some of our amazing Asian American-owned businesses in town. We are committed to supporting all small businesses in Parsippany and ensuring that the rich cultural diversity of our business community thrives. Cori Herbig, Judy Hernandez, and I look forward to working with Governor Murphy for another four years,” said Mayor Michael Soriano.

