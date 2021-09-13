Planning Board Meeting to be held Monday, September 13

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct its Planning Board meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, address, and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.

Click here to download a copy of the agenda.

For more information, please call (973) 263-4286 or email njolie@parsippany.net.