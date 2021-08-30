Senate Candidate Christine Clarke Receives Endorsement of American Federation of Teachers

MORRIS COUNTY — 26th Legislative District State Senate candidate Christine Clarke has received the endorsement of the American Federation of Teachers in New Jersey.

“Christine Clarke will be a leader who believes workplace safety standards should be extended to all schools and their personnel. She understands these standards should be permanent, not implemented just for the pandemic. As we rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, Clarke is advocating it is done by investing in a clean-energy economy, which means good-paying union jobs with prevailing wage agreements. AFTNJ supports candidates who not only support our values but are strong leaders who put that support into action. It is because of her integrity, commitment, and determination that AFTNJ has endorsed her for Senate in New Jersey’s 26th District,” said Donna M. Chiera, President, AFT New Jersey.

The American Federation of Teachers New Jersey (AFTNJ) is a federation of unions representing 30,000 education workers in pre-kindergarten to 12 school districts, private, religious, and charter schools. AFT locals represent faculty and staff at all public four-year colleges and universities and half of the state’s community colleges.

Clarke is an environmental advocate, a grassroots organizer, and a mother-of-four running for State Senate to build the job-creating clean energy economy, improve healthcare and lower costs, protect clean air and water, and lead with empathy and fiscal sense.

Her opponent, incumbent LD26 State Senator Joe Pennacchio, has not been a supporter of workers’ rights. Among other concerns, he voted against extending family leave benefits, voted against requiring employers to pay sick leave and voted against raising the minimum wage five times.

“I am honored by AFT New Jersey’s support and looking forward to working together,” said Clarke.

Clarke is endorsed by a growing number of environmental groups, women’s rights groups, unions, civic engagement, and grassroots organizations. She has lived in Jefferson for 16 years with her husband and four children. Learn more about her by clicking here.

The 26th District includes 13 communities in Essex, Morris, and Passaic counties: Butler, Fairfield, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Montville, Morris Plains, North Caldwell, Parsippany, Rockaway Township, Verona, West Caldwell, and West Milford.

