Mt. Tabor Holds Annual Children’s Day Celebration

PARSIPPANY— Vincent Xavier Bozza was named King and Rhaya Hope Lau was named Queen during Mt. Tabor’s Children’s Day Celebration held August 6 through August 8. Also, Braylon Moore was named the First Attendant.

The origin of Children’s Day in Mount Tabor grew out of the Sunday School activities. An early program promotes the Sunday School Anniversary held Saturday evening, August 1, 1885, with the instruction that cottages are to be illuminated as the procession of Sunday School students and a band pass through the principal streets of Mount Tabor halting at the new Tabernacle for a program of songs and recitations followed by ice cream and good cheer. A Sermon to Young People followed on Sunday.

The special festivities soon came to include athletic games, singing, decorations, and a concert, along with religious instruction and the parade. By 1887, the Tabor Record notes that Children’s Day was a three-day event. A program from 1893 describes the day’s activities starting with a tennis tourney on Saturday morning, an afternoon parade accompanied by Voss’ Military Band to the Young People’s Park for music, children’s carousel, and balloon ascensions. A full schedule of field games, refreshments, prizes, and music was followed by an evening parade with illuminations and decorations and a Promenade Concert featuring Voss’ Band.

The children growing up in Mount Tabor gain a healthy appreciation for service at a young age since every year they witness their parents, siblings, and neighbors come together to make this special event happen. They know that one day they will be the volunteers needed to make Children’s Day work, and therein lies the magic. One generation after another, caring enough to make sure Children’s Day happens. That the lanterns are displayed, the show goes on, the maypoles are ready and the ice cream is cold.

Vincent Xavier Bozza

Vincent Xavier Bozza is the fourth son of Dan and Alicia Bozza, a lifelong resident of Mount Tabor. Vincent is an upcoming Junior at Parsippany Hills High School who loves to sing, play video games and swim with his friends.

Vincent enjoys being part of the Baseball Team at Parsippany Hills and has been a part of the performing on the stage for many years at All Saints Academy (Edna in Hairspray, Peter Pan, & Annie) and with Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative, (Simba in Lion King, Jr & supporting roles in Seussical Jr and Once on This Island, Jr.)

Vincent is looking to help others in the Automotive Industry as a mechanic. He is proud to be the 152nd King of Mount Tabor. It holds a special place in his heart and is proud to be a part of the neighborhood here in Tabor.

Rhaya Hope Lau

Rhaya Hope Lau is the daughter of Jim and Dawn Lau. She is currently a junior at Parsippany Hills High School. She loves singing, performing, and babysitting.

Rhaya has performed with Mt Tabor ARTs Collaborative as well as Parsippany Hills Players. She was recently Ado Annie in Par Hills “Oklahoma” and the Acrobat in MTAC’s recent production of “Matilda Jr.” Rhaya loves video editing and hopes to make that a career someday. She is honored to be the 152nd Queen of Mt Tabor. When asked what her favorite thing about living on “the hill” is, she said the community and our activities for the community.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, September 2021.

