Rainbow Lakes Fire Department Annual Plant Sale

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company will be holding their 2nd annual fall plant sale fundraiser on Saturday, September 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thanks to our community’s unwavering support, last year’s fundraiser was a huge success. They look forward to bringing back a wide variety of seasonal plants including mums, asters, peppers, cabbage, pumpkins, flowers, and more.

To honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Tunnel to Towers helps ease the financial burden for families of fallen firefighters and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Rainbow Lakes Fire House is located at 1 Rainbow Trail.